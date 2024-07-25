Inside Bill Ackman’s last-minute IPO push: A downsized goal, a big ask, and some typos

Bill Ackman slashed the $25 billion whisper target he’d set for the IPO of his investment fund and asked big investors to put in their orders, “the sooner the better.”

A letter sent to big investors this week is a sign that demand for shares is lighter than the billionaire had expected. Not expecting the letter to be publicly disclosed — lawyers later disagreed — Ackman disclosed the names of several anchor investors (Texas Teachers is in for at least $60 million) in Pershing Square USA, as the fund is called, and tackled doubters’ concerns about its structured: “We have addressed this issue by analogy by comparing PSUS to Berkshire Hathaway.”

The IPO is a high-stakes moment for the investor and a milestone in his decade-long comeback story. Bravado is a key ingredient in any Ackman endeavor, but he may have overshot here: After privately telling investors for weeks that the IPO could raise as much as $25 billion, he’s now aiming for $10 billion, though even that would be a record sum for this type of investment vehicle.

The disclosure of today’s letter led to a strange caveat: “The Company specifically disclaims the statements made by Mr. Ackman.”

A Pershing Square spokesman declined to comment, citing the upcoming listing.