Africa’s food crisis needs innovative funding — UN official

Innovative funding models are needed to spur investment and prevent food shortages across Africa that are predicted to grip countries in the coming years, a senior UN official told Semafor.

Alvaro Lario, president of the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), spoke in reference to a new UN report that predicts Africans will make up over half of the 582 million people worldwide expected to be chronically undernourished in 2030.

The annual State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) report, published on Wednesday, found Africa had the largest share of people facing hunger in 2023 — 20.4%. Its authors said there was a “clear trend” of rising hunger in Africa, whereas progress had been made in Latin America and the Caribbean and the situation in Asia was relatively unchained.

Lario, whose agency invests in long-term global food supplies, said the trends in Africa are “extremely worrisome.” He told Semafor Africa more innovation, such as partnerships between financial institutions and the private sector to fund climate adaptation projects, was needed to drive greater investment in agriculture and farming.

“We want to bring more financing — not all the financing can come in the form of grants,” he said. “What we need to make sure is that finance catalyzes further mobilization of resources.”