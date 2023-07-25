Scandals threaten South African deputy president’s hopes for the top job

JOHANNESBURG — Paul Mashatile, South Africa’s deputy president, loves belting out songs. Singing has been built into South Africa’s resistance culture going back a couple of centuries.

“When Paul is relaxed…In the best of moods, he likes singing revolutionary songs,” says long-term friend and ANC colleague Nomvula Mokonyane. Mashatile appeared on television singing about his boss, President Cyril Ramaphosa, during a meeting of the ruling African National Congress’s (ANC) executive committee earlier this month. It was a show of support for Ramaphosa — even though he is widely tipped for the president’s job.

But a slew of negative stories threaten Mashatile’s chances of succeeding his boss and have created uncertainty about the party’s future beyond Ramaphosa.

The South African media have reported on his connections to business figures — one of them facing high profile corruption allegations. The reports, published in recent weeks, have stated that Mashatile has stayed in homes owned by beneficiaries of government contracts. Edwin Sodi, one of the businessmen, faces corruption and fraud charges linked to a $14 million (255 million rand) asbestos eradication contract. Sodi has denied wrongdoing.

Another controversy relates to Mashatile’s home which is reportedly registered under the company of his son and son-in-law. The company, Nonkwelo Investments, is said to have received a business loan from a fund owned by the Gauteng government when Mashatile was a provincial minister. Mashatile has denied any wrongdoing.

The reports have raised questions about potential conflicts of interest and the risk of being beholden to business people who do business with the government. His critics say a Mashatile presidency could mark a return to “state capture”, a term used to describe the manner in which members of the prominent Gupta family allegedly used their ties with former President Jacob Zuma to influence contracts and siphon off state assets from Africa’s most advanced economy.