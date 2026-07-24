Exclusive / Warren steps up her campaign surrogate travel

Bernie Sanders is doing his share, but Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has thrown herself even more aggressively into Senate Democrats’ debate over their future direction.

She’s taking her show on the road this weekend, with an evening stop today for Minnesota Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan’s Senate campaign, followed by a swing through Michigan tomorrow for Abdul El-Sayed’s Senate bid.

The Michigan trip is notable because Warren first supported Mallory McMorrow, who later dropped out.

El-Sayed is “the remaining candidate in this race who doesn’t take corporate PAC money. He’s fighting to get money out of politics, and has a meaningful agenda to bring down costs for working families. For me, that’s what it’s all about,” Warren told Semafor. Both candidates she’s backing are in tight primaries against more centrist Reps. Angie Craig of Minnesota and Haley Stevens of Michigan.

Senate Democrats have three contested primaries left on the calendar — and Warren is involved in all of them. That includes Massachusetts, where she just cut an ad on behalf of Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., alongside Sanders and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

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Sanders has endorsed El-Sayed and Flanagan as well. In addition, Warren has endorsed Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., who is breezing toward the general election.

“In Democratic primaries, we should give candidates themselves a chance to build their own campaigns,” Warren added. “Then we’ll have the strongest candidates. But right now, big money is trying to buy the Congress it wants, and that’s a real problem.”