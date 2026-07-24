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US bond yields face pressure

Jul 24, 2026, 9:53am EDT
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The US Department of the Treasury Building in Washington, DC.
Daniel Heuer/Reuters

Investors are increasingly buying the debt of tech companies instead of US Treasurys, pushing up government bond yields.

The quantity of US government debt is already sky-high — $31 trillion, compared to $4.5 trillion in 2007 — equivalent to more than 100% of GDP. But lenders such as pension funds and insurers now have “a wider menu of options,” one analyst told Bloomberg, including long-maturity debt from AI hyperscalers.

The competition has kept US 30-year bond yields above 5% for the longest period since 2008. It makes Washington’s efforts to finance its debt that much more painful, Axios noted, and means mortgage rates are unlikely to fall.

Tom Chivers
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