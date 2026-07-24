US bond yields face pressure

Investors are increasingly buying the debt of tech companies instead of US Treasurys, pushing up government bond yields.

The quantity of US government debt is already sky-high — $31 trillion, compared to $4.5 trillion in 2007 — equivalent to more than 100% of GDP. But lenders such as pension funds and insurers now have “a wider menu of options,” one analyst told Bloomberg, including long-maturity debt from AI hyperscalers.

The competition has kept US 30-year bond yields above 5% for the longest period since 2008. It makes Washington’s efforts to finance its debt that much more painful, Axios noted, and means mortgage rates are unlikely to fall.