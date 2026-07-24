Trump eyes ‘massive attack’ on Iran

US President Donald Trump’s sudden changes of Middle East policy caused uncertainty for allies and enemies alike.

After months of fighting an unpopular, expensive war with Iran, Trump is losing patience with negotiations, The Wall Street Journal reported, and he told Axios he was instead considering “a massive attack,” in a sign of his diminishing diplomatic options.

“There are no good ways out of this mess,” an analyst wrote in Foreign Policy, but the least bad is to “pay off Iran” to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Trump’s newly signed nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia is already in peril, after he unilaterally declared that it required Riyadh to normalize relations with Israel and would not include uranium enrichment.