Loomer becomes Ukraine’s MAGA ally

Far-right activist Laura Loomer went from criticizing Ukraine to meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a rapid transformation that came as a pleasant surprise to Europe and Ukraine’s backers.

The roots of Loomer’s pivot, which she began a month ago by acknowledging on her show that she “fell for Russian propaganda,” can be seen in an earlier trip her Loomer Unleashed colleague, Andrew Moore, took to Ukraine with the help of Ukraine advocate Steven Moore.

“Andrew is a smart man, and once conservatives get to Ukraine, it is easy to see that Ukraine is winning and deserves our support in their fight for freedom against our longtime adversary of Russia,” Steven Moore told Semafor, noting that his group took Andrew Moore to see an evangelical church in Kyiv that Russia had bombed and embedded him in a Ukrainian drone unit.

Now, Loomer is the one examining a religious site bombed by the Russians.

Loomer didn’t return a request for comment.