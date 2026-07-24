Exclusive / Internal videos show how Polymarket trained creators on fake bets

Tobin Tang didn’t mince words. “This is fake money,” the Polymarket marketing employee explains in a one-minute, how-to video obtained by Semafor. “I mean real money, obviously,” quips Tobin, cracking a faint smirk in the corner of the screen, where he appears in a black t-shirt and blue over-ear headphones.

The previously unreported presentation, titled “Getting Started with Fakecharts: Setup and Deposits” was shared on a Discord account Polymarket used to communicate with dozens of social media creators. They were paid by the company to drive users to its site and make it look like they were winning big without ever placing a real bet — a playbook now under investigation for allegations of deceptive marketing by US regulators.

Tang was at University of Waterloo in Ontario when the undergraduate student left to work for Polymarket Chief Marketing Officer Matthew Modabber, who Politico reported sent at least $350,000 to influencers via PayPal for these kinds of videos.

As Tang takes creators through Polymarket’s “fakecharts platform,” he demonstrates how to deposit fake money to wager on whether President Donald Trump would acquire Greenland before 2027, inputting $1,000 into a field and clicking a button labeled “Buy Yes.” “Boom, trade complete, just like that.”

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The instructional videos, as well as interviews with current and former Polymarket employees and creators, show just how far Polymarket employees were willing to go to amass users — and legitimacy — and provides a deeper look into the mechanics of training what The Wall Street Journal called a “social media army” assembled to stage fake bets on a copycat website created to look just like Polymarket’s.

Tang didn’t respond to requests for comment. A Polymarket spokesperson told Semafor that the company is “conducting a comprehensive audit of active promotional content.”