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EU stuck between US tariffs and tense trade relations with China

Jul 24, 2026, 8:47am EDT
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China’s and France’s foreign ministers at a news conference.
China’s and France’s foreign ministers at a news conference. Aurelien Morissard/Pool via Reuters.

Tariff threats from Washington and trade tensions with Beijing are leaving Brussels little room to maneuver.

Though an EU spokesperson argued tariffs announced by the US overnight were “in line” with a prior trade deal, a senior European parliamentarian described the levies as “crazy” and continental powers voiced frustration.

The EU’s decision yesterday to impose a $1 billion fine on Google piled further pressure on the transatlantic relationship. It also faces a tricky balance over ties with China: A European Parliament delegation visited Beijing this week with the legislature deadlocked over how to deal with the superpower, a quandary EU member states are themselves grappling with. “The EU is between a rock and a hard place,” Euronews said.

Prashant Rao
AD