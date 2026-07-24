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Elder care costs threaten wealth transfer

Jul 24, 2026, 10:02am EDT
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Brianna Reed cares for Bessie Pugh, 90, an Alzheimer’s patient at the Ave Maria Home.
Karen Pulfer Focht/Reuters

An anticipated wealth transfer from baby boomers to their descendants is failing to materialize as elder care spending eats into seniors’ finances.

Boomers are the largest-ever generation, and thanks to rising house prices and strong economic growth control more than half of US household wealth. Economists predicted up to $84 trillion in assets could change hands over 20 years as boomers die and pass on their wealth.

But a Washington Post analysis found that increased demand for care has driven up costs to the point that many seniors “are not just diminishing their savings, but obliterating them”: The median American who died between 2006 and 2022 spent $19,179 out-of-pocket on care.

Tom Chivers
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