Elder care costs threaten wealth transfer

An anticipated wealth transfer from baby boomers to their descendants is failing to materialize as elder care spending eats into seniors’ finances.

Boomers are the largest-ever generation, and thanks to rising house prices and strong economic growth control more than half of US household wealth. Economists predicted up to $84 trillion in assets could change hands over 20 years as boomers die and pass on their wealth.

But a Washington Post analysis found that increased demand for care has driven up costs to the point that many seniors “are not just diminishing their savings, but obliterating them”: The median American who died between 2006 and 2022 spent $19,179 out-of-pocket on care.