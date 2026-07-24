Africa looks to bonds to support wider mining benefits

Two sustainability bond deals worth at least $100 million each are under discussion for mining projects in DR Congo, an executive told Semafor, as African governments look for new ways to ensure mining investment delivers broader economic benefits. The proposed financing would fund shared infrastructure, including electricity networks serving both mines and nearby communities, as well as programs to professionalize artisanal mining.

Rob Karpati, finance director at Canadian advisory firm Veridicor, which is developing the structures, said one project involves an electricity company in Lualaba, the center of DR Congo’s copper-cobalt industry, while the second involves a mining company in the gold-producing province of Ituri. He declined to identify the companies. Veridicor expects the financing to take the form of sustainability-linked bonds, which tie borrowing costs to borrowers meeting agreed environmental and social targets. Karpati said discussions are furthest along with the electricity company and added that most of the firm’s work in DR Congo has focused on the gold sector.

The deals come as African governments seek a larger share of the economic gains from their mineral wealth. Although the continent holds roughly a third of the world’s critical mineral reserves and exported nearly $266 billion of raw and semi-processed critical minerals in 2023, it captures less than 5% of the value added from processing those resources. Many governments are now pushing for mining projects to help finance infrastructure and wider economic development.