Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Principals newsletter icon
From Semafor Principals
In your inbox, every weekday morning
Sign up

Trump administration settlement to cost Columbia $200 million

Jul 24, 2025, 5:49am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Members of the Columbia faculty and staff protest against the university’s policies
Ryan Murphy/Reuters

Columbia University agreed to pay the Trump administration $200 million to settle a series of outstanding investigations.

In exchange for the fine and for other concessions — such as an additional $21 million penalty for alleged antisemitic discrimination, a review of classes related to the Middle East, restrictions on transgender women, and a promise to scrutinize foreign students’ reasons for coming to the US — Columbia will again receive millions in federal research funding.

The university earlier this week announced it was punishing more than 70 students who’d engaged in anti-Israel protests; Wednesday’s agreement codified many changes it had already offered the White House, but did not require it to admit wrongdoing.

Still, some faculty fear the administration isn’t through with them: “New civil rights violations will be imagined, new vistas of anti-Americanism on campus will be discovered, and the attacks will continue,” one professor wrote.

Graph Massara
AD