Ties between EU and China at ‘inflection point’

The European Commission president warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping that ties between the European Union and China were at an “inflection point.”

Tensions rose ahead of high-stakes trade talks in Beijing after the EU imposed sanctions on Chinese banks it accused of violating a Russia trade embargo.

Ursula von der Leyen’s warning to Xi came as the Chinese president said that European moves to decouple supply chains would “only lead to self-isolation.” Both sides face tariffs from Washington, but “don’t expect adversity to draw them closer together,” The Economist wrote. Meanwhile Bloomberg reported that the EU was making progress toward a deal that would set a 15% tariff for most exports to the US.