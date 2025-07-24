Events Email Briefings
Ties between EU and China at ‘inflection point’

Jul 24, 2025, 6:33am EDT
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during opening remarks during EU-China summit
Mahesh Kumar A/Reuters

The European Commission president warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping that ties between the European Union and China were at an “inflection point.”

Tensions rose ahead of high-stakes trade talks in Beijing after the EU imposed sanctions on Chinese banks it accused of violating a Russia trade embargo.

Ursula von der Leyen’s warning to Xi came as the Chinese president said that European moves to decouple supply chains would “only lead to self-isolation.” Both sides face tariffs from Washington, but “don’t expect adversity to draw them closer together,” The Economist wrote. Meanwhile Bloomberg reported that the EU was making progress toward a deal that would set a 15% tariff for most exports to the US.

A chart showing the EU’s biggest trading partners.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD