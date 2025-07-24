Tensions escalate amid Cambodia-Thailand border clashes

Clashes between Thailand and Cambodia killed one soldier and 11 civilians, including a child, as tensions at the border boiled over.

Fighting was reported in three Thai border provinces, and Bangkok deployed fighter jets to bomb targets in Cambodia. All crossings between the two countries have closed as each accused the other of starting the violence.

The Thai-Cambodia border line has been disputed since the 1900s: A treaty stipulated that it should follow the watershed of the Dângrêk Mountains, but a French colonial map placed a sacred temple in Cambodian territory, leading to a century of disagreement. It is the most volatile border in Southeast Asia, Modern Diplomacy reported: A Cambodian soldier died in fighting in May.