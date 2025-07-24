Republicans rebel against party leadership over Epstein files

Republicans on a US Congressional subcommittee rebelled against party leadership by voting to subpoena Justice Department files on Jeffrey Epstein.

The House of Representatives speaker tried this week to shut down a vote on the files by ending the legislative session early. But GOP lawmakers on the House Oversight subcommittee defied the move and voted with Democrats to release them.

In more bad news for President Donald Trump, The Wall Street Journal reported that his attorney general told him in May that his name appeared several times in the files. Trump is keen to end the focus on his relationship with the late sex offender, which has caused a deep split in his MAGA base.