The news that former Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will launch his Senate campaign next week is already toppling dominoes in his state and beyond.

Not only is it poised to transform the race into one of 2026’s most competitive, it’s also likely to send Democrat Wiley Nickel on to other ventures: The former congressman, who entered the race earlier this year after his House district was redrawn, has already begun exploring a bid for district attorney in Wake County, a person familiar with the move told Semafor. Nickel, who declined a request for comment, is a criminal defense attorney who opened his own law practice in 2011.

Those watching also tell Semafor that Cooper is close friends with Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills, so his move is making Democrats feel more bullish on Mills running for Senate herself.