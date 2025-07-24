Controversial Ukraine anti-corruption bill dents EU ambitions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s move to undercut the independence of the country’s anti-corruption agencies has sparked a political crisis that could hurt Kyiv’s hopes of joining the European Union, analysts said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen demanded “explanations” from Zelenskyy about a law he signed Tuesday that critics say weakens Ukraine’s anti-graft watchdogs.

The measure has triggered nationwide protests and consternation in Brussels: One EU official characterized it as Zelenskyy’s biggest blunder since he took office in 2019.

The row puts Ukraine’s Western partners in a tricky position; they don’t want to risk explicitly calling out Kyiv, knowing that public criticism could be weaponized by the Kremlin, the Financial Times reported.