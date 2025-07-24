Events Email Briefings
Columbia University settles Trump lawsuit for $200M

Jul 24, 2025, 7:31am EDT
Protestors at Columbia University.
Ryan Murphy/File Photo/Reuters

Columbia University agreed to pay $200 million to settle a Trump administration lawsuit alleging it failed to prevent the harassment of Jewish students.

The university did not admit wrongdoing, but pledged to follow laws against considering race in admissions and hiring and to work to reduce antisemitism.

The agreement will unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in federal research grants, and marks a victory for US President Donald Trump in his “quest to bring elite universities to heel,” The New York Times reported: It leveled similar charges against other top schools, and reaching a settlement with Columbia may provide a template for future deals. Harvard is suing the administration over cuts to its funding.

Tom Chivers
