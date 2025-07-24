Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Alphabet boosts AI efforts as revenue soars

Jul 24, 2025, 7:12am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Carlos Barria/File Photo/Reuters

Alphabet reported above-expected revenue, while also pumping ever more money into its artificial intelligence efforts.

Google’s parent company said its search and cloud computing arms drove 14% revenue growth in Q2 this year, allaying fears that its AI Overview summaries in search results would reduce the value of ads.

The tech giant will use the money to further its dash for more data centers and AI-related infrastructure.

Its capital expenditure will be about $85 billion this year, up from a prior estimate of $75 billion and quadruple what it spent in 2020, the Financial Times reported, as it and the rest of Silicon Valley compete in an AI arms race.

Google’s CEO said AI was “positively impacting every part of the business.”

[@portabletext/react] Unknown block type "cta", specify a component for it in the `components.types` prop

Tom Chivers
AD