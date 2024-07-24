WHO warning of possible polio outbreak compounds Gaza healthcare crisis

The war is having a ‘disproportionate impact’ on people with disabilities

Sources: United Nations , The Guardian

In May, the UN warned that the conflict had “disproportionate impacts on people with disabilities” — women and children with disabilities are among 70% of civilians killed and 75% of those reportedly injured. Disabled Palestinians are struggling to flee the fighting, and those that do are “packed into cars, carts, and minibuses” and forced to leave vital medical equipment behind, the executive director of the National Rehabilitation Society in the Gaza Strip wrote in The Guardian. This equipment is unlikely to be replaced because Israel has restricted spare parts and batteries for assisted devices like wheelchairs on the basis they could be used for military purposes, leaving disabled people “isolated, with no independence or sense of autonomy or dignity,” he added.