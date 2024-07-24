Tesla’s profits dropped for second time this year

EVs are cheaper than ever, but manufacturers need to woo buyers

Sources: The Wall Street Journal , Fortune

The overall price of an EV has sunk, and consumers now pay an average of just $1,500 more for electric vehicles than internal combustion engines. That’s down from $8,400 about a year ago, The Wall Street Journal reported. Despite the price drop, many consumers are avoiding purchasing EVs altogether: Mercedes, which was previously eyeing plans to become fully electric by the end of the decade, is pivoting to focus on combustion engines, Fortune reported. Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius told shareholders the “transformation might take longer than expected,” and said the automaker plans to make combustion engines “well into the 2030s” depending on demand.