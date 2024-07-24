Salt Lake City will host the 2034 Winter Olympics

Salt Lake City was on Wednesday elected to host the 2034 Winter Olympic Games. A vote from the International Olympic Committee formalized the decision, bringing the competition back to Utah 32 years after it first hosted the Games in 2002.

The decision gives the Utah city a chance for redemption — its first Games were marked by a bribery scandal that prompted a change in the selection process of host cities. Salt Lake City was the only contender.

The Committee reserves the right to withdraw the award if US authorities don’t respect the “supreme authority” of the World Anti-Doping Agency, AFP reported, hinting at an ongoing US investigation into Chinese swimmers that tested positive for doping ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and into the WADA’s decision not to discipline them, The New York Times wrote.

The IOC also tentatively awarded the 2030 Games to the French Alps, pending extra financial guarantees from the organizers, NBC News said.