Operation Coconut Tree: Can Kamala Harris turn memes into votes?

Take Operation Coconut Tree with a grain of salt — but don’t underestimate it

Sources: The Atlantic , Vox

Judging a candidate based on how much mileage their memes accrue online is not an exact science. Social media traction can curdle quickly, The Atlantic noted, while “the ‘extremely online’ population doesn’t necessarily represent the demographics or worldview of the rest of the country,” a technology-focused fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies said. But there is power in memeability, Vox’s Rebecca Jennings wrote, a truth Trump has long embraced and Democrats now appear to acknowledge. “What this all amounts to is a viral marketing stunt that any presidential candidate would pay millions for, but one that no strategist or ad agency could create,” Jennings wrote. It’s difficult to predict what might happen next, but as Jennings noted — at least for now — “Democrats have actually found ... fun?”