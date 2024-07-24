Off the sidelines: Wealthy Silicon Valley Democrats rush to host fundraisers for Harris

Silicon Valley’s wealthy donors are coming out of the woodwork to offer up their homes for Kamala Harris fundraisers, according to a half dozen tech insiders.

The sudden surge in excitement for the Democratic Party comes after a week in which prominent tech industry Republicans were taking a victory lap as Donald Trump, having just survived an assassination attempt, prepared to accept the party’s nomination.

“New people are like ‘ok, I’m ready to come off the sidelines now,’’’ said one organizer of fundraisers. “They weren’t consciously off the sidelines before but they were feeling beleaguered.”

Joe Biden’s support in the tech industry had dropped since the 2020 election, when the group overwhelmingly supported his campaign against then-President Trump.

In Harris, the industry has a candidate who began her career in San Francisco, developing ties with prominent people in tech. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, for instance, donated to her past campaigns.

In the Bay Area, Harris is known as a moderate Democrat. In her 2003 run for San Francisco’s district attorney, she campaigned to the right of incumbent Terence Hallinan, who was a fixture in city politics but had alienated the police department.

She has also been the face of the White House when it comes to AI policy, representing the US at the UK’s major safety summit on the technology.

And she will be doing a lot more in-person campaign events in the Bay Area focused on donors who’ve amassed tremendous wealth in an unprecedented, two-decade tech boom.

Harris, 59, seems poised to dramatically step up the campaign pace, according to people who work in the tech industry and are helping to plan events. She is now running against the oldest presidential candidate in history in Donald Trump, who is 78.

“People have forgotten what it’s like to have a candidate who can do eight campaign stops a day,” the person said. “We’ve been dealing with these two crusty old guys for how long? Everyone has forgotten what a presidential campaign looks like.”

Another Democratic supporter and tech company executive described a rebound effect, where donors went from the depths of despair to now being elated. “The way I think about it is when you lose your wallet and then you find it, you feel better off than before you lost it,” the person said. “And when you’ve found it again, you feel better spending the money.”