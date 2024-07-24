Netanyahu calls US pro-Gaza protesters ‘Iran’s useful idiots’ in Congress address

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu forcefully defended Israel’s military campaign against Hamas in Gaza during a joint address to the US Congress on Wednesday afternoon.

“Our enemies are your enemies. Our fight is your fight. And our victory will be your victory,” Netanyahu said. “That victory is in sight.”

“No matter how long it takes,” he said, “Israel will not relent, Israel will not bend.”

AD

Netanyahu thanked US President Joe Biden for supporting Israel and urged the US to speed up weapons deliveries, suggesting again that the administration is dragging its feet on military assistance (something the White House has denied). “Give us the tools faster and we’ll finish the job faster,” Netanyahu said, invoking a quote from Winston Churchill.

The Israeli leader also sharply criticized protesters demonstrating against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, accusing them of siding with Hamas. “They stand with Hamas. They stand with rapists and murderers,” he said. “They should be ashamed of themselves.” At one point, Netanyahu called the protesters “Iran’s useful idiots.”

Scores of Democratic lawmakers boycotted the address, angered by Netanyahu’s campaign in Gaza and failure to embrace a ceasefire. Those included prominent Democrats like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

