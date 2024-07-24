NATO finds huge gaps in alliance defenses, calling future readiness into question

NATO officials have identified six major areas that member states’ armies are currently seriously falling short on, including air defenses and long-range missiles, troop numbers, ammunition, logistics and cybersecurity in the field, according to Reuters.

The shortfalls will cost billions to address, the officials told the outlet, but the exact figure is unclear. It is also likely that countries will need to up their financial commitment to more than 2% of GDP — the current target that only 23 of 32 NATO countries meet, one official said.

The shortfalls were identified in an overhaul of the alliance’s defenses begun in 2023 to counter fears of Russian aggression spilling into NATO territory. And overall, NATO leaders have said that regardless of the US election’s outcome — some worry Trump could renege on the US’ commitment to the alliance — European members must spend more on defense, given Russia’s proximity.



