Cuba witnesses mass exodus, result of ‘havoc and bad decisions’

Mass migration is the result of ‘havoc and bad decisions’

Sources: El País , Miami Herald

Cuba’s economy has been on a downward trajectory since 2019, El País noted, even though the government began allowing the creation of private businesses for the first time in decades three years ago. A combination of “havoc and bad decisions,” — harsh sanctions imposed during the Trump administration, the closed borders and lack of tourists during the pandemic, the government’s failure to implement policies to address shortages of food, medicines, and other basic products and increase production; and scaled back aid from allies Venezuela and Russia — have led to a sense of hopelessness among the public. Some have resorted to selling everything, even their house, to buy a one-way ticket off the island, the outlet added.