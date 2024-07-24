Earth sees two hottest days ever

July 22 was the hottest day on Earth, breaking the previous day’s new record. Monday’s average global temperature reached 17.15°C (62.87°F), just 0.06°C above Sunday’s record-breaking temperature, according to Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

It puts humanity into “truly uncharted territory,” the Copernicus director said, as temperatures will continue to rise. While human-driven emissions are accelerating global warming, scientists are unsure why temperatures since 2023 have been “starkly higher” than previous years, Axios reported. Even factoring in the El Niño climate cycle, researchers cannot fully account for the extent of warming observed so far.