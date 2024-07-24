China’s attempts to boost its diplomatic clout may fall short of reality

China’s Middle East mediation might not translate to reality

Sources: Discourse Power , Foreign Policy , The Washington Post

China’s role in brokering consensus among Palestinian factions shows it is “not waiting but leading” on Middle East diplomacy, an analyst at Shanghai International Studies University argued. But experts are unconvinced about the agreement’s impact: It lacks an implementation mechanism, one told Foreign Policy, so its pledges are unlikely to turn into reality. And Israel doesn’t consider Beijing a viable mediator, a Chatham House expert added. The agreement could also break down if Palestinian Authority President Mahmood Abbas decides to abandon reconciliation with Hamas under pressure from Israel and the US, or out of fear of being personally “cast aside,” his former advisor told The Washington Post.