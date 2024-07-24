Bangladesh student protests reach a shaky peace as internet is restored

Hasina’s government rests on a foundation of intimidation

Sheikh Hasina’s administration has taken an increasingly authoritarian turn, alienating vast portions of society, an expert who studies authoritarianism in Asia told the BBC. In her 15 years in power, Hasina has projected an image of stability and growth that has largely been achieved by quashing dissent, but cracks are starting to show, an economist argued in The Diplomat. Hasina’s fourth election victory in January this year was marred by allegations of vote rigging, and she’s become known for her fierce intimidation of her political opponents. Indeed, she has blamed the protests and ensuing violence on the opposition, saying that she was “forced” to impose a curfew. Some student protesters have reported being detained and tortured, but officials have denied knowledge, the BBC reported.