Will Twitter’s rebranding to X be successful?

Elon Musk announced Sunday that he is rebranding Twitter to “X,” yet another shakeup at the social media company nearly a year after his $44 billion takeover.

The move appears to be part of Musk’s ambitions of creating a “super app” with Twitter/X — similar to China’s WeChat. CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted that the revamped platform will offer “unlimited interactivity” such as video, messaging, and banking that is “powered by AI.”

We’ve curated insightful reactions and reporting from tech observers on the rebranding.