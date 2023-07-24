Sydney is on the verge of eliminating HIV

Inner Sydney — once at the center of Australia’s AIDS epidemic — is now on the verge of eliminating local HIV transmissions, marking a world-first if successful. Australia is also on course to become one of the first countries to end the HIV epidemic.

New infections have fallen by 88% in Sydney’s inner neighborhoods between 2010 and 2022, according to data presented at the International Aids Society’s HIV science conference on Monday. The city only detected 11 cases last year.

