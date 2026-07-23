US tech firms debate curbs on Chinese AI

The US tech industry is divided over how Washington should handle the rise of open-source AI from China.

OpenAI and Anthropic, the two leading AI startups that both make “closed” models, have in recent weeks sounded the alarm on what they see as the risks stemming from their cheaper Chinese counterparts: One OpenAI executive warned of a “dystopian hellscape” dominated by Chinese open-source tech.

But Nvidia’s CEO argued that American companies shouldn’t be afraid to use “excellent” Chinese models, saying they widen the tech’s access to more people and businesses.

A group of US startups urged the White House not to restrict the use of Chinese models, given how widely they’re deployed in Silicon Valley. “There’ll be hundreds of companies that instantly die,” one founder said.