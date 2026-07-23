US prepares raft of new global tariffs

The White House is readying a raft of new global tariffs after previous levies were struck down by US courts.

Since then, the Trump administration has imposed 10% duties on trading partners, but they were limited to 150 days without Congressional approval; a successor regime is expected this week.

The new proposals, including 50% tariffs on Canada, are based on allegations of unfair trade practices and are unlikely to be overturned, an Atlantic Council analyst wrote in The New York Times. They could also be a major revenue stream for Washington that future politicians will be unwilling to dismantle: The protectionist bent “will last well beyond this presidency,” Josh Lipsky argued.