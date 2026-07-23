US moves to regulate hidden car handles

US regulators on Thursday said they plan to develop rules to address the safety risks linked to the hidden electric car door handles popularized by Tesla.

Investigations from Bloomberg have uncovered more than a dozen deaths from crashes in which people became trapped inside a Tesla because the doors wouldn’t open. The EV giant said it is working on a redesign.

China earlier this year became the first country to ban the modern handles, in a move analysts said could influence norms around the world and cement China’s status as a global “rule-setter” for new vehicle tech. Beijing’s ban takes effect next year; safety advocates don’t expect a US rule to come into force before 2030.