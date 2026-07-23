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The anger fueling India’s ‘cockroaches’

Jul 23, 2026, 7:11pm EDT
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A demonstrator reacts as police detain her during a protest organised by supporters of India’s Cockroach Janta Party
Amit Dave/Reuters

India’s government will likely quell the student-led Cockroach protests, but it will have a harder time suppressing the underlying frustration fueling them, prominent Indian commentators argued.

The movement, which began as a satirical campaign after a judge derided India’s unemployed youth as “cockroaches,” has transcended grievances about the education system’s failings to become an outlet for a “generation of desperate and furious young people who have seen their future snuffed out,” Arundhati Roy wrote.

Nearly 83% of India’s unemployed are young people who sit through grueling exams and chase job security for a future of “prolonged uncertainty,” academics wrote in Frontline. The authorities have violently cracked down on protesters, Vir Sanghvi wrote, “but what the government can’t fight is an emotion.”

Tasneem Nashrulla
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