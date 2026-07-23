Exclusive / Schmitt: College sports bill in ‘pretty good place’

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., told Semafor that he and Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., are in a “pretty good place” to clinch a final college sports agreement and get it on the floor.

Schmitt is right in the middle of it: He spoke to Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey and Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti “a few times” on Wednesday in an effort to win over the two leagues; Schmitt has also spoken to President Donald Trump “several times,” he said. “He’s a big sports fan, and I think he thinks this current situation right now is untenable.”

The Missouri Republican is also in talks with House members. Backers will need to tell Senate Majority Leader John Thune soon whether their bill is ready for the floor as crypto negotiators race to cut a deal on their own bill.

“Those are the two most likely vehicles that could emerge on the floor in the next two weeks,” Schmitt said. “Maybe both, but maybe just one, based on who’s kind of ready to roll.”