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How to just do things

Jul 23, 2026, 11:50am EDT
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You Can Just Do Things: How High-Agency People Get What They Want Out of Life by Cate Hall with Sasha Chapin.

You Can Just Do Things: How High-Agency People Get What They Want Out of Life by Cate Hall with Sasha Chapin.

A couple of years ago, we highlighted Hall’s Substack on how to be “agentic,” the master of one’s own destiny.

She now has a book out on the same subject — we’d like to think we were the agents of destiny there — on taking risks, finding shortcuts, and building up the muscles that let us just do things, rather than letting things happen to us. Buy You Can Just Do Things from your local bookstore.

Tom Chivers
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