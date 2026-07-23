Europe’s heatwaves spark continent-wide drought

Europe’s climate-change-driven heatwaves have caused a continent-wide drought.

Major river systems across Europe, including the Rhine and Danube, have seen water levels fall. Low rainfall has impacted some regions, but scientists say heat is the real driver: High temperatures accelerate water loss, both because warm water evaporates faster and because warm air can hold more moisture, meaning river beds dry faster.

Low river levels have hit cargo shipping, agricultural harvests, and hydropower; some countries have banned non-essential water use such as residential gardening. Researchers said climate change had made droughts more likely and more severe: In Wales, rivers are approaching all-time lows, killing fish and other wildlife.