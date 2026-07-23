EU slaps Google with record $1 billion antitrust fine

The EU hit Google with a record-breaking €890 ($1 billion) fine for breaching antitrust laws, putting Brussels on a potential collision course with Washington.

The bloc said the tech giant had illegally used its market dominance to prioritize its own search services, as well as preventing developers from steering customers towards cheaper alternatives.

The European Commission ordered Google to treat third-party services in a “fair and non-discriminatory manner,” The Guardian reported.

But the timing is awkward, with US President Donald Trump expected to unveil new tariffs soon. The EU and US agreed a 15% cap on levies last year, but a swingeing fine on a major American firm could spark retaliation.

Brussels is facing “one of the trickiest transatlantic balancing acts in months,” Politico said.