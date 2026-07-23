Chinese whizzes win global math prize

Chinese nationals were awarded the prestigious Fields Medal for the first time, in the latest sign of the country’s growing academic prowess.

Hong Wang and Yu Deng, both Peking University grads, were among the four winners of the prize, a Nobel-like honor for the world’s top mathematicians under 40. The achievement comes as several prominent scientists, including last year’s chemistry Nobel winner, are moving from the US to China, as global competition for academic talent heats up.

Ph.D. admissions at top US institutions fell 15% this year owing to the Trump administration’s federal funding cuts, with one expert saying China is taking “advantage of the United States’ unforced errors.” Both Wang and Deng, though, currently teach at US universities.