Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Chinese whizzes win global math prize

Jul 23, 2026, 7:28pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Yu Deng and Hong Wang
Simons Foundation

Chinese nationals were awarded the prestigious Fields Medal for the first time, in the latest sign of the country’s growing academic prowess.

Hong Wang and Yu Deng, both Peking University grads, were among the four winners of the prize, a Nobel-like honor for the world’s top mathematicians under 40. The achievement comes as several prominent scientists, including last year’s chemistry Nobel winner, are moving from the US to China, as global competition for academic talent heats up.

Ph.D. admissions at top US institutions fell 15% this year owing to the Trump administration’s federal funding cuts, with one expert saying China is taking “advantage of the United States’ unforced errors.” Both Wang and Deng, though, currently teach at US universities.

J.D. Capelouto
AD