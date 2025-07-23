Trump relents on his Senate grudges ahead of the midterms

Mike Rounds hasn’t even launched a re-election campaign. He certainly hadn’t sought out an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Yet it arrived this week anyway — three years after the South Dakota GOP senator said the 2020 election was “fair” and Trump vowed that he would “never endorse this jerk again.”

Shortly after Trump met on Monday with the state’s other senator, Majority Leader John Thune, the president called Rounds. Trump then posted his “complete and total endorsement.”

Rounds told Semafor that he took it as a sign of Trump’s pragmatic approach to Republican senators who haven’t always aligned with him.

“He has the ability to look at the practical side of things, and decide we can still work together,” Rounds said. “He’s found out that I’m very serious about trying to work to get things done. And we agree on a whole lot more than we disagree on.”

A Trump shift toward forgiving and forgetting lawmakers’ past perceived transgressions could have far-reaching implications for his party, especially in Texas and Louisiana. In Texas, GOP Sen. John Cornyn is facing state attorney general Ken Paxton in the country’s roughest primary, and polls show Paxton could make the seat harder to hold in a general election.

And perhaps no GOP senator has a tougher path to winning over Trump than Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., who voted to convict the president in his 2021 impeachment trial. Cassidy was invited twice last week to the White House, though, to celebrate legislative victories.

While it’s early to declare a new Trump rule for endorsements, his support of Rounds and close working relationship with Thune — whom Trump once vowed to take down in a primary — has most of his party optimistic that he’ll prioritize keeping the Senate majority and backing incumbents.

A White House official said there’s no “litmus test or a line” to govern getting an endorsement: “It’s different for every person.”

Still, this official added, “it’s a little too early on some of the more questionable ones … It’s [about] getting a better lay of the land and having better context as we get closer to the midterms.”

Cornyn publicly questioned Trump’s ability to win a general election a couple of years ago — which wasn’t exactly a unique opinion in the party heading into the 2024 election. But now Cornyn is optimistic that Trump might back him if he can close the polling gap with Paxton, who leads in early surveys. He’s also unworried about past comments sinking his chances.

“JD Vance wouldn’t be vice president and Marco Rubio wouldn’t be secretary of state if the president held a grudge,” Cornyn told Semafor, referring to both men’s past critical comments about Trump. “And I said nothing to compare with what they said.”

There are also persistent rumors in the party that Paxton could be offered a job in the Trump administration that would head off the primary. One person close to Trump suggested nothing firm is in the works, but speculated that a Paxton offer is possible.

Meanwhile, Cassidy spoke to the president at both events he attended this week but has not yet broached an endorsement. He’s planning to launch his re-election campaign next month.

“I got my shoutout, and continue to work very well together,” Cassidy said of his visits with Trump. “I don’t tend to speak for the president. But ... right now we’ve got a great working relationship.′

Trump does like winners, and Cassidy has released internal poll numbers showing him way ahead of Louisiana Treasurer John Fleming. Republicans still believe another candidate, like Louisiana Rep. Julia Letlow, could enter the Senate primary.

“Will he endorse Cassidy? I seriously doubt it. Will he leave him alone? I think so,” said the person close to Trump. “Polling is polling. [The president] is well past the time when he used to do things because he liked a guy.”