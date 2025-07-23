Events Email Briefings
Mubadala backs Dubai restaurant payments platform

Jul 23, 2025, 8:00am EDT
A photo showing restaurants payment platform qlub.
Courtesy of Qlub

Payments firms in the region are raking in venture funding.

Dubai-based restaurant payments startup Qlub secured $30 million from investors including Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala. The company has now raised a total of $72 million, with backers such as investment firm Shorooq, Berlin-based Cherry Ventures, UAE telecom e&, and China-based Legend Capital among its investors, Bloomberg reported. Startups in the Middle East raised $1.35 billion in the first six months of 2025 — nearly double last year’s tally — with Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the region, data analytics firm Magnitt said.

Manal Albarakati
