Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Foreign startups flock to Saudi Arabia

Jul 23, 2025, 7:59am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Riyadh’s skyline.
Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance via Getty

The number of foreign startups licensed to operate in Saudi Arabia grew 118% year-on-year. The Ministry of Investment issued 550 new permits in the first half of 2025.

Saudi Arabia is courting startups in growing sectors like fintech, artificial intelligence, and climate technology, offering entrepreneurs full ownership rights, rather than forcing firms to partner with local investors and companies.

Some startups have shifted headquarters to the kingdom, notably Tabby, the buy-now-pay-later unicorn that was previously based in Dubai. Companies are drawn to the kingdom because it is the largest economy and stock market in the region.

Manal Albarakati
AD