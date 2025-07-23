EU readies retaliatory trade package ahead of US talks

Top EU trade negotiator Maroš Šefčovič is set to speak with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Wednesday, as Brussels seeks to strike a deal with Washington ahead of the White House’s looming Aug. 1 deadline.

Brussels prepared a retaliatory package in case no agreement is reached by next Friday and if tariff threats materialize: The bloc plans to impose 30% tariffs on approximately $117 billion worth of US goods, including bourbon, airplanes, and soybeans, Bloomberg reported.

The move would mirror US President Donald Trump’s 30% threat against the EU, hitting about one-third of American exports, based on the almost $400 billion worth of US goods shipped to the bloc last year. If no deal is struck, Brussel’s countermeasures are set to kick in next month.