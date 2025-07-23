DOJ to speak with Epstein associate Maxwell

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche says he’s reached out to Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer “to determine whether she would be willing to speak with prosecutors.”

He expects to meet with the longtime Epstein associate, who is currently in prison for sex trafficking, in the “coming days.”

Maxwell’s lawyer told CNN they are “grateful” to President Donald Trump, and her team has already telegraphed that they’d be interested in a pardon; a White House official declined to comment “on the existence or nonexistence of any clemency request.”

Meanwhile, House Republicans broke for August recess early, with leaders paralyzed over how to handle Epstein-related proposals — though House Oversight Chair James Comer is seeking to subpoena Maxwell “as expeditiously as possible,” Axios reported.

“I’m quite frankly fed up with the Democrats using this to parade around,” Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Semafor, arguing starting recess early won’t “make any difference.”