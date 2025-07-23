Aid agencies warn of mass starvation in Gaza

Gaza is facing “mass starvation,” more than 100 aid agencies warned.

The World Health Organization told the BBC that malnutrition was “starkly on the rise,” with 30,000 children malnourished, while another UN humanitarian body said “the last lifelines keeping people alive” were collapsing.

The Hamas-run health ministry said 33 children had starved to death in two days.

There are just four aid distribution sites to feed two million people after a controversial US-backed foundation took over in May. Israel said 950 trucks’ worth of aid is ready for delivering, but agencies said they were blocked from accessing them.

A WHO official described one child so underweight that they looked “like they’re two when actually they’re five.”