World records hottest day ever

Sunday, July 21, was the hottest day on record globally with an average surface temperature of 62.76°F (17.09 °C), according to preliminary data from the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, Reuters reported.

The last 13 months have ranked as the planet’s hottest since records began in 1940, compared with the corresponding month in previous years.

Climate change and the El Nino weather phenomenon have pushed up temperatures to the extent that 2024 could surpass 2023 as the hottest year on record.