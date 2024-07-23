US voters believe there’s a recession

Roughly three in five American voters believe the US economy is in a recession, a new poll found, despite GDP growth that shows otherwise. That perception will challenge Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign as voters blame President Joe Biden for the inflation surge post-pandemic, despite the country’s relatively strong economic standing.

One Republican strategist predicted that Harris will pick up “all of Biden’s economic negatives,” The New York Times reported, while some Democrats hope she will bring a “fresh voice” to sell the positives of Biden’s signature economic agenda. “We don’t say ‘Harris-flation,’” one progressive analyst told the Times. “It’s ‘Bidenflation.’”