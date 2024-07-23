US calls for release of Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva

The US called on Russia on Tuesday to free jailed Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who was convicted for spreading ”false information" about the Russian military in a closed trial last week.

Kurmasheva’s employer, US-funded media outlet Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), said her imprisonment was “a mockery of justice.”

Her husband, who also works for RFE/RL, said her trial was related to a book she had edited, entitled “Saying No to War: 40 Stories of Russians Who Oppose the Russian Invasion of Ukraine.”

Her conviction came the same day as another Russian court sentenced Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in prison for espionage in a trial the US and WSJ described as a sham.